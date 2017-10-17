Anupam Kher takes charge as FTII chairperson

On October 11, the government announced that Kher would be the new FTII chairman."I am very happy today. I came here as a student 40 years ago and today as well. I came here unannounced since I wanted to come as a student only. The first thing I wanted to do was to have a chat with the students and we did have a good conversation," he told media.He added, "In an organization, students come to learn and, thus, solving their issues is extremely important. I want to start my term on an optimistic note and also on a note that I want to do things."The 62-year-old also talked about his first acting class that he did with the students of FTII.(Anupam Kher with FTII students/Image- ANI)"I did my first acting class today, where I myself learnt acting. Tomorrow, I wish to do a master class with them."The 'Indu Sarkar' star has taken over as the new FTII chief in place of Gajendra Chauhan, who completed his tenure in March.Chauhan's appointment received harsh opposition from students, faculty and many in the film fraternity. It led to a 139-day strike and forced Chauhan to delay his taking over.