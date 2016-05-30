Anu Malik recovering after surgery, likely to go home by Thursday

Music director Anu Malik, who underwent surgery at the Lilavati Hospital here earlier this week, is recovering but is still in ICU, said his daughter Anmol Malik."My dad was hospitalised on Tuesday and he underwent a surgery for acute pancreatitis on Friday. He was in lot of pain and he in ICU, under observation right now. There is nothing to worry...he is recovering and we are hoping he will get discharged by Thursday," Anmol told IANS.She said she and her mother are thankful to his close friends from the industry who have been by his side and praying for his recovery."I am extremely thankful to the people around who have been concerned about his health. Asha Bhosle, Mahesh Bhatt and many people from the industry came to visit him and has been praying for his speedy recovery," she said.