Anil lauds Sonam's 'breathtaking attire' at Cannes

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor has lauded his daughter Sonam Kapoor's look at the 69th Cannes Film Festival.



Sonam, who is marking her sixth year of walking the red carpet at Cannes as the L’Oréal Paris ambassador, chose a custom gown in a cream hue and with a ruffled trail from designer Ralph and Russo, read a statement.



The fashion diva kept her make-up subtle with soft pink lips and a statement neck-piece to complete the look.





Her look left her dad impressed.



"Sonam Kapoor’s breathtaking attire at day five of Cannes," Anil tweeted on Tuesday.