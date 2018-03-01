Sonam Kapoor , Anil Kapoor, Mohit Marwah share an EMOTIONAL note

After laying Sridevi's body to rest, the Kapoor, Marwah and Ayyappan family shared an emotional note describing the disturbing and difficult time they have been through lately.They describe the love that the country and her family had for Sridevi."Her talent was undeniable, her beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with audience was legendary. Sri had the same connect with her family as well, "they said in the statement.The statement further read: "The one thing that helped us all get through these last few days, was the amazing amount of love and support from everyone — be it her many colleagues, to her innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family, from across the country and the world. This outpouring of love is the memory that we would like Khushi and Janhvi to have of their mother..a woman who was loved unquestionably by everyone."The statement requested the media to allow them some space to grieve.The statement was shared by Sridevi's brother-in-law and his co-star in many films Anil Kapoor, her niece Sonam Kapoor and Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor. Mohit Marwah who is the son of Reena Marwah (sister of Boney Kapoor) and Sandeep Marwah also shared the post. Anil kapoor's son Harshavardhan Kapoor also shared the post.Check it out:We wish strength to the grieving family.