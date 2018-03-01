 'Andaz Apna Apna' Director Rajkumar Santoshi's Condition Stable
The 'Andaz Apna Apna' director was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here earlier in the day, following a cardiac-related complaint.

Film Director Rajkumar santoshi/Image- ANI

Mumbai: Film Director Rajkumar Santoshi's condition is now stable after doctors performed angioplasty on him, sources said on Wednesday.

The 'Andaz Apna Apna' director was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here earlier in the day, following a cardiac-related complaint.

On a related note, Santoshi is well known for helming films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Ghatak (1996), Pukar (2000), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013) among many others.

His film 'Pukar' won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

He also bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'.

