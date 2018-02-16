 Amy Schumer secretly weds beau Chris Fischer
The 36-year-old comedian took to her Instagram page to share photos from the event

By: || Updated: 16 Feb 2018 05:51 PM
Image- Instagram@amyschumer

Washington D.C. [USA]: Something old, something new, something borrowed and something out of the blue - Amy Schumer has tied the knot with chef Chris Fischer.

The 36-year-old comedian took to her Instagram page to share photos from the event under the caption, "Yup."





Yup


A post shared by @ amyschumer on






In her second post, she cleared up rumours and addressed requests to send gifts, writing, "2 things. No I'm not pregnant. And no gifts but thank you for asking. Instead please consider donation to Everytown for Gun Safety. Thought of Mayce and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence."





No gifts but consider a donation to @everytown


A post shared by @ amyschumer on






A source revealed that Schumer and Fischer said "I do" in a private ceremony in Malibu, People Magazine reported.

The two exchanged vows in front of about 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and David Spade.

The announcement comes just days after the 'Trainwreck' star and chef made their relationship Insta official with a kissing photo.

First Published:
