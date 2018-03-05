 Amitabh Bachchan's latest look in BAAADDUUUMBAAAA is cuteness redefined !
Amitabh Bachchan is sweeping us off our feet with this new look. Check here,

Updated: 05 Mar 2018 08:07 AM
New Delhi: Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan's latest post is nothing short of a treat for the cine-buffs.

He has shared a still from his most talked of song "Baduuumbbaaa" on social media and the netizens are losing their calm.

Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are coming together after 27 years for the film 102 not out which is based on a father-son duo, where Rishi Kapoor is essaying the son.

In the still, Amitabh Bachchan has donned a fashionably OTT avatar.

A grey coat, a maroon tee, and quirky blue shades complemented by this demeanour - our beloved actor has nailed the look.



As per the reports, in the film 102 Not Out, Amitabh is essaying a carefree and full-of-life father who has a worrisome and  problematic son.

Amitabh had been shooting for Badumbaa since past couple of days and has sung the song himself.

He has given many chart-busters in his voice before and we are sure he will nail this one too.








