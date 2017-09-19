Amitabh Bachchan trolled for posting a picture on Pink's first anniversary



T 2549 - The team of 'PINK' .. all in one frame .. and .. ALL, independent, individual .. NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS !!???? pic.twitter.com/uQV55nUQsO

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 16, 2017

But he didn’t even have the slightest idea that, he would be trolled for this one post. Can you guess the reason behind it?Actully, there is nothing wrong in the picture itself. But as the film’s lead protagonists were all three women and no one was in the picture, so it didn’t go well with his post. The picture posted by Amitabh, only had male members from the film. This was noticed by many twitteratis and soon Amitabh got trolled and criticised for posting this pic.(The picture missed the lead protagonists of the film/ Image: Twitter@SrBachchan)(Twitter became flooded with the trolls/ Image: Twitter@SrBachchan)‘Pink’ was a courtroom drama movie whose story revolved around three protagonists played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang.