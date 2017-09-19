 Amitabh Bachchan trolled for posting a picture on Pink's first anniversary
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Amitabh Bachchan trolled for posting a picture on Pink's first anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for posting a picture on Pink's first anniversary

By: || Updated: 19 Sep 2017 09:09 AM
Amitabh Bachchan trolled for posting a picture on Pink's first anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for posting a pic on Pink's first anniversary/ Image: Twitter@SrBachchan

Mumbai: On the first year anniversary  of 2016 released, National Award winner movie ‘Pink’, Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture on twitter. In the picture, he is seen along with the Director, Producer and other crew members of the film.

 



But he didn’t even have the slightest idea that, he would be trolled for this one post. Can you guess the reason behind it?

Actully, there is nothing wrong in the picture itself. But as the film’s lead protagonists were all three women and no one was in the picture, so it didn’t go well with his post. The picture posted by Amitabh, only had male members from the film. This was noticed by many twitteratis and soon Amitabh got trolled and criticised for posting this pic.

(The picture missed the lead protagonists of the film/ Image: Twitter@SrBachchan) (The picture missed the lead protagonists of the film/ Image: Twitter@SrBachchan)

(Twitter became flooded with the trolls/ Image: Twitter@SrBachchan) (Twitter became flooded with the trolls/ Image: Twitter@SrBachchan)

‘Pink’ was a courtroom drama movie whose story revolved around three protagonists played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Taylor Swift sued in copyright issue for "Shake it Off" song

trending now

WORLD
Pak to bring 'tough foreign policy' for U.S., ...
VIDEO
Juhi Parmar files divorce after 8 years of marriage
VIDEO
Juhi Parmar, Sachin Shroff headed for divorce