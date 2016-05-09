Amitabh Bachchan to take part in temple festival in Kerala

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is visiting Thrissur, Kerala's cultural capital, on Tuesday to be a part of temple festival.Bachchan will attend the inaugural ceremony of the 10 day-long 'Vasanthothsavam' festival at Pushpagiri's Seetharamaswamy temple after he accepted the invitation from businessman T S Kalyanaraman, a patron of the shrine.The Vasanthothsavam festival is a regular feature in town and over the years, has seen classical performances by artistes like Shankar Mahadevan and Hariharan.Bachchan, 73, has been in Kerala in the past for movies and advertisement shoots. However, this will be his first visit to the temple town of Thrissur.After taking part in the inaugural ceremony, he will return to Mumbai in the night, a release from the organizers said.