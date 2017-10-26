Amitabh Bachchan, seven others get notice from BMC

Right to Information (RTI) activists Anil Galgali sought information from P South Ward Office of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) about the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) notice that was issued against Bachchan and other."In 2016, Municipal Corporation along with Amitabh Bachchan has issued Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MRTP) notice to seven other people. They have made illegal construction in their Goregaon bungalow. They have made changes in their main maps for making illegal construction," said Galgali.The information Galgali received said that the notice was issued to seven other person, along with Big B, namely Rajkumar Hirani, Oberoi Realty, Pankaj Balaji, Sanjay Vyas, Haresh Khandelwal and Haresh Jagtani on December 7 2016, for the changes in their approved plans.Architect Shashank Kokil submitted proposal on January 5 2017, on receiving the MRTP notices, which was rejected by the MCGM's Building Proposal department on March 17.On May 6, the P South Ward office issued a final orders to remove the violation and continue with the sanctioned plans. Kokil resubmitted the plans after the ward issued another notice stating that the due to non clarity of the regularisation proposal, it is difficult to continue with further actions.Galgali also wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, demanding immediate action and carry out demolition of illegal extension."In coming days, under MRTP, the municipal corporation is investigating to register FIR against Amitabh Bachchan and other people," he added.