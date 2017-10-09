Amitabh Bachchan not to celebrate his birthday and Diwali this year



T 2571 - .... and just for your information .. no Diwali celebration this year !! pic.twitter.com/ux3GvzJxWF

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 7, 2017

The 'PINK' star gave the information on his official Twitter page. Though, no reason was given by the star.He wrote, "India thrashes Australia in T20, Pink Panthers' extraordinary convincing win, thunderstorm cancels the shoot, 30 million on Twitter, and just for your information... no Diwali celebration this year."Then taking to his personal blog, the veteran actor also revealed that there would be no celebration of any kind on his 75th birthday this year.He wrote, "No, there is no celebration of any kind for the 75th and there's no possibility of my presence here in the city. They speculate. They aver they get to know from their 'sources', details which can be completely wrong at times...one wishes to be those sources - for us, never ever know who or what they are."Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan', which marks his first on-screen collaboration with Aamir Khan.Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the flick will hit the theatres on November 7 next year.