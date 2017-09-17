Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher express grief over demise of Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh

The 'PINK' star took to Twitter and wrote, "epitome of valour and dignity .. most decorated .. prayers in tribute ??????????????"Anupam Kher tweeted, "We do feel a sense of loss when a Hero leaves us. But Marshal of Airforce #ArjanSingh will live with us till d word 'Bravery' is around.??????"Expressing his condolence, film director Ashoke Pandit said, "Wishing & praying for the speedy recovery of Marshal of the Indian Air Force, Arjan Singh ji. ??"India's pride Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh passed away on Saturday.He was admitted to Army's Research and Referral hospital on Saturday morning after he suffered a cardiac arrest, the Defence Ministry said.Remembering his contribution to the IAF, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a public meeting in Dabhoi, Gujarat said 'the country will always remember him and his discipline'."He was very disciplined and had high spirits. Yesterday when I came to know about his heart attack, I went to meet him in hospital. He was filled with same energy and spirit," he said.Apart from President Ram Nath Kovind and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the three Service Chiefs Sunil Lanba, Bipin Rawat and B.S. Dhanoa also paid their respects to Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh in New Delhi today, along with Minister of State for Urban Development Hardeep Puri.The National Flag will fly half-mast in Delhi on Monday, on account of the nation mourning the death.