 Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan shares awwdorable pictures of Aaradhya on her birthday
Updated: 17 Nov 2017 02:16 PM
Abhishek Bachchan/Image- ANI

New Delhi: Aaradhya, the adorable daughter of Bollywood's power couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today and dad, Abhishek, shared an endearing photo of her "little princess".

To make her sixth birthday even more special, the 41-year-old actor shared a cute photograph on his official Instagram page.

He captioned the image, "Happy Birthday our darling little Princess."

 



Happy Birthday our darling little Princess. ????


A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on






In the snap, Aaradhya is seen wearing a baby pink frilled dress teamed up with an angelic headband.

Aaradhya's grandfather and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan also posted a photo of her on his Twitter page.

The veteran actor tweeted the picture saying, "T 2712 - When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!"

 





In another tweet, he wrote, "T 2712 - To them all that have wished with greetings for Aaradhya. My gratitude and thanks. Your wishes and blessings shall always be cherished with love."

 



After being sheltered from the paparazzi initially, the Bachchans are now fine with Aaradhya being clicked during her outings.

