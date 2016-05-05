Amar Singh has right to say whatever he wants to: Big B

At the music launch of "Bhouri", Amar Singh was asked about Amitabh and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's names in Panama papers.
AmarSingh said that the "Piku" actor "warned" him against accepting Jaya Bachchan in politics, "considering her inconsistent nature and habits. But I didn’t adhere to his noble advice”.
Responding to Amar Singh's remarks, Amitabh said at the trailer launch of his upcoming film “TE3N”: “He (Amar Singh) is our friend and he has the right to say whatever he want to.”
Amar Singh was very close to the Bachchan family for a substantial number of years till some years back, and then they fell out.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 05 May 2016 06:23 PM