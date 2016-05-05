 Amar Singh has right to say whatever he wants to: Big B
  • Amar Singh has right to say whatever he wants to: Big B

Mumbai: Reacting to the statement of Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on his fallout with Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar says he has the right to say whatever he wants to.

At the music launch of "Bhouri", Amar Singh was asked about Amitabh and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's names in Panama papers.

AmarSingh said that the "Piku" actor "warned" him against accepting Jaya Bachchan in politics, "considering her inconsistent nature and habits. But I didn’t adhere to his noble advice”.

Responding to Amar Singh's remarks, Amitabh said at the trailer launch of his upcoming film “TE3N”: “He (Amar Singh) is our friend and he has the right to say whatever he want to.”

Amar Singh was very close to the Bachchan family for a substantial number of years till some years back, and then they fell out.

