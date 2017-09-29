 Alia praises 'Judwaa 2', shows all is well between her and Jacqueline
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Alia praises 'Judwaa 2', shows all is well between her and Jacqueline

Alia praises 'Judwaa 2', shows all is well between her and Jacqueline

By: || Updated: 29 Sep 2017 10:01 PM
Alia praises 'Judwaa 2', shows all is well between her and Jacqueline

(Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez/Image- ANI)

New Delhi: After months of reports that Alia Bhatt's relationship with Siddarth Malhotra is over, due to his closeness to Jacqueline Fernandez, the 'Dear Zindagi' star has quashed all such rumours by praising the star on Twitter.

Yesterday, she marked her presence at 'Judwaa 2's screening for her close friend Varun Dhawan.

After watching the movie last night, Alia was full of praises for Jacqueline and Taapsee Pannu.

She took to Twitter and wrote, "And adding to the madness @Asli_Jacqueline and @taapsee totally win you over This ones going to be hugeeeee!!!!"

To which Jacqueline replied, "Thank you cutey!!!!! So happy having you there yest!!! Mwaahhhbbb"

 



 





Rumours of Sidharth-Alia's alleged break up have been doing the rounds for a long time now.

Many reports claimed that though Alia and Sidharth were both present at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash, the duo rarely interacted.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has currently wrapped up the Kashmir schedule of her upcoming movie 'Raazi', which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

The flick is being directed by Meghna Gulzar.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Heartbreaking tragedy: Film celebrities condemn Mumbai stampede

trending now

MOVIES
CONGRATULATIONS! Soha Ali Khan blessed with a BABY GIRL
VIDEO
Elphinstone Station Stampede: 22 people dead, more than 30 injured in ...
VIDEO
Elphinstone Station Stampede: Incident occurred in the pick hour ...