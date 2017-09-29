Alia praises 'Judwaa 2', shows all is well between her and Jacqueline



And adding to the madness @Asli_Jacqueline and @taapsee totally win you over😘😘😘This ones going to be hugeeeee!!!! ✌️✌️✌️

— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) September 29, 2017



Thank you cutey!!!!! So happy having you there yest!!! Mwaahhhbbb



— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) September 29, 2017



Yesterday, she marked her presence at 'Judwaa 2's screening for her close friend Varun Dhawan.After watching the movie last night, Alia was full of praises for Jacqueline and Taapsee Pannu.She took to Twitter and wrote, "And adding to the madness @Asli_Jacqueline and @taapsee totally win you over This ones going to be hugeeeee!!!!"To which Jacqueline replied, "Thank you cutey!!!!! So happy having you there yest!!! Mwaahhhbbb"Rumours of Sidharth-Alia's alleged break up have been doing the rounds for a long time now.Many reports claimed that though Alia and Sidharth were both present at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash, the duo rarely interacted.On the work front, Alia Bhatt has currently wrapped up the Kashmir schedule of her upcoming movie 'Raazi', which also stars Vicky Kaushal.The flick is being directed by Meghna Gulzar.