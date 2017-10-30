Alia gets emotional on last day of Raazi's shoot







And we wrapped #RAAZI last night.. Last days are always very emotional because you live with the character for soo many months and then you have to let it go. This is pretty much how our life looked like on set - My director and I just totally lost in our own little world 💙hope you guys love the film as much as we loved making it 💪

The 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' star shared a candid picture of herself with director Meghna Gulzar on Instagram with an emotional message.Her caption reads as, "And we wrapped #RAAZI last night.. Last days are always very emotional because you live with the character for soo many months and then you have to let it go. This is pretty much how our life looked like on set - My director and I just totally lost in our own little world hope you guys love the film as much as we loved making it."In the film, Alia plays the role of a Kashmiri girl who is an Indian spy and is married to a Pakistani army official.Also starring Vicky Kaushal, the thriller is based on Harinder Sikka's novel 'Calling Sehmat'.'Raazi' is slated to release on May 11, 2018