Alia Bhatt's last day 'shoot selfie'







Last day selfie number one. Longggggggg day to go but my happy helpers make sure it's a smooooooth ride :) #ShootLife #SingaporeVibes @lakshmilehr @pinka25 @rosbelmonte

A photo posted by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on May 19, 2016 at 2:05am PDT





After wrapping up Gauri Shinde's upcoming film, Alia Bhatt has shared a group selfie with her team in Singapore.The 23-year-old actress recently tweeted a picture on her Instagram handle, showing her chilling out with her friends and captioned it as, "Last day selfie number one. Longggggggg day to go but my happy helpers make sure it's a smooooooth ride :) #ShootLife #SingaporeVibes @lakshmilehr @pinka25 @rosbelmonte."Recently, the 'Highway' actress has jetted off to Singapore to shoot for a song sequence in Gauri Shinde's upcoming film.Alia will also be seen in the upcoming flick ' Udta Punjab' that revolves around drug abuse in the affluent north Indian State of Punjab and how the youth have succumbed to it en-masse resulting in a socio-economic decline, is being directed Abhishek Chaubey.The film that also stars, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, is slated to hit the theatres on 17 June 2016.