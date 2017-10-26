 Alia Bhatt shares endearing birthday wish for her mom
Updated: 26 Oct 2017 01:45 PM
(Alia Bhatt with her mother Soni Razdan/Image- ANI)

New Delhi: Despite having a busy schedule, Alia Bhatt always ensures to spend some quality time with her family.

Today, the 'Udta Punjab' star took to her Instagram and shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with her mother Soni Razdan.

She captioned the photo, "Happy birthday mothership."

 



The actress also shared some stories where she can be seen celebrating her mother's birthday.

In the photos, Alia is seen having lunch with her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni and also with her grandfather.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi'. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role.

The storyline of the movie is based on the best-selling book by Harinder Sikka titled 'Calling Sehmat'. Alia's character who is Kashmiri is an Indian spy while being married to a Pakistani Army official, which is played by Vicky Kaushal.

The movie is slated to hit theatre on May 11, 2018.

