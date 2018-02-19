Ali Abbas Zafar starts 'Bharat' journey starring Salman Khan

"Work begins on 'Bharat' in freezing London, home for some days. May God bless us all," Zafar tweeted on Monday.This will be the third time Salman and Zafar will be collaborating for a movie after "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai"."Bharat" is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film "Ode to My Father".There were reports that the film will also be shot in Abu Dhabi, Spain, Punjab and Delhi. It is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2019.Other details about the movie and the female lead are yet to be announced.