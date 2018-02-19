 Ali Abbas Zafar starts 'Bharat' journey starring Salman Khan
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Ali Abbas Zafar starts 'Bharat' journey starring Salman Khan

Ali Abbas Zafar starts 'Bharat' journey starring Salman Khan

This will be the third time Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar will be collaborating for a movie after "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai"

By: || Updated: 19 Feb 2018 05:58 PM
Ali Abbas Zafar starts 'Bharat' journey starring Salman Khan

Image- Twitter@@aliabbaszafar

London: Director Ali Abbas Zafar has started working on his next film titled "Bharat" with superstar Salman Khan in the lead.

"Work begins on 'Bharat' in freezing London, home for some days. May God bless us all," Zafar tweeted on Monday.

This will be the third time Salman and Zafar will be collaborating for a movie after "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai".

"Bharat" is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film "Ode to My Father".

There were reports that the film will also be shot in Abu Dhabi, Spain, Punjab and Delhi. It is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2019.

Other details about the movie and the female lead are yet to be announced.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Box-Office Report: 'Padmaavat' Set To Cross 300 Cr At Indian BO

trending now

VIDEO
Banaskantha: Man, his wife and kid had a hairline ...
INDIA
India gives it back: In response to Pakistan's shelling, ...
VIDEO
PNB Scam: Nirav Modi's TRICK of launching his store ...