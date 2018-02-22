 Akshay Kumar Begins Shooting Of His Next Flick 'Kesari'
Superstar Akshay Kumar shares picture from the sets of his upcoming movie 'Kesari'. The actor has donned furious 'Sikh Avatar' for the movie

By: || Updated: 22 Feb 2018 08:12 PM
Image- Twitter@akshaykumar

New Delhi: After the grand success of R. Balki's 'Padman' which was released couple of weeks ago, 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar is all set for his next flick. Akshay has started shooting for his upcoming film 'Kesari', based on Battle of Saragrahi 1897.

The 50-year-old actor on Twitter, shared his picture from the set with caption, 'Innocent smiles galore on set today. Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India.'

 



Directed by Anurag Singh and produced under Karan Johar's Dharma productions, Cape of Good Films and Azure Entertainment, the movie is scheduled to release on March 21 , 2019.

Parineeti Chopra will play opposite Akshay in this movie and it will be her first movie with the star.

Akshay Kumar had shared his first look on Twitter in the beginning of 2018 already:

 



First Published:
