Akshay Kumar Begins Shooting Of His Next Flick 'Kesari'



Innocent smiles galore on set today. Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India. pic.twitter.com/OqFjXg6BpJ

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 22, 2018



Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always ???????? @dharmamovies@iAmAzure @SinghAnurag79 pic.twitter.com/NOQ5x7FKRK



— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2018



After the grand success of's '' which was released couple of weeks ago, '' Akshay Kumar is all set for his next flick. Akshay has started shooting for his upcoming film '', based onThe 50-year-old actor on Twitter, shared his picture from the set with caption, 'Innocent smiles galore on set today. Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India.'and produced under, the movie is scheduled to release on March 21 , 2019.Parineeti Chopra will play opposite Akshay in this movie and it will be her first movie with the star.Akshay Kumar had shared his first look on Twitter in the beginning of 2018 already: