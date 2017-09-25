 Akshay Kumar wishes daughter Nitara a happy birthday in an adorable video
By: || Updated: 25 Sep 2017 05:21 PM
(Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara celebrating her birthday/Image- Twitter @akshaykumar)

New Delhi: Despite his busy schedules, Akshay Kumar makes sure that he gives time to his family.

The actor took to Twitter to share a video of her daughter, Nitara, wishing her a happy birthday as she turns five today.

Along with the video, he wrote, "My favourite part of every day. My daughter shaving me at the sink, precious times, priceless moments! Happy Birthday my Princess, One request, please don't grow up sweetheart."

 



In the video, Nitara is seen applying some shaving cream to her daddy and Akshay is also enjoying being pampered by her princess.

This is the first time the actor has shared a video wherein Nitara's face can be seen as the actor avoids it.
Twinkle Khanna also re-posted the video and wrote, "Our little one turns 5! #birthdaygirl."

 





Both Akshay and Twinkle make it a point to keep their children, Nitara and Aarav, away from the public eye.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will soon begin the next schedule for his upcoming movie 'Padman'.

First Published:
