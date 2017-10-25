 Akshay Kumar shares first picture of Asin-Rahul's 'little angel'
New Delhi: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who shares a special bond with actor Asin Thottumkal and her businessman husband Rahul Sharma, has treated the world with the first picture of couple's baby girl.

The 'Rustom' star took to Twitter to post a picture with their 'little angel' in his arms and captioned it as, "One joy which is completely unmatched...congratulations to my dearest friends Asin and @rahulsharma on the arrival of their little angel"

 



"We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today," the couple said in a statement on Tuesday.

Akshay played cupid after which the 'Ghajini' star tied the knot with the co-founder of Micromax on January 19, 2016.

(Asin and Rahul Sharma/Image- ANI) (Asin and Rahul Sharma/Image- ANI)

Asin was last seen in 2015's comedy 'All Is Well', co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak.

