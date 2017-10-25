Akshay Kumar shares first picture of Asin-Rahul's 'little angel'



One joy which is completely unmatched...congratulations to my dearest friends Asin and @rahulsharma on the arrival of their little angel 😁 pic.twitter.com/fLEwUtHNzD

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2017

The 'Rustom' star took to Twitter to post a picture with their 'little angel' in his arms and captioned it as, "One joy which is completely unmatched...congratulations to my dearest friends Asin and @rahulsharma on the arrival of their little angel""We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today," the couple said in a statement on Tuesday.Akshay played cupid after which the 'Ghajini' star tied the knot with the co-founder of Micromax on January 19, 2016.(Asin and Rahul Sharma/Image- ANI)Asin was last seen in 2015's comedy 'All Is Well', co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak.