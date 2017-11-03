 Akshay Kumar looks SCARY in '2.0' latest poster
By: || Updated: 03 Nov 2017 09:20 AM
(Akshay Kumar in Rajinikanth's '2.0'/Image- Twitter @rameshlaus)

New Delhi: The latest poster of '2.0' featuring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will surely give you goosebumps.

The poster gives us a closer look at the actor's menacing avatar.

Akshay, who has never donned an evil character like this, can be seen giving intense expressions that will definitely make fans even more excited.

The latest poster of the film was shared by noted south trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter.

 



The 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' star will be seen playing the antagonist Richard in '2.0,' which is a sequel to the mega hit 'Enthiran'.

Also starring superstar Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson, the film is scheduled for a release on January 25.

