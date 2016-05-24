Akshay Kumar enjoys 'dinner date' with family

Akshay Kumar, who is busy promoting his upcoming rom-com 'Housefull 3,' has been spotted spending some quality time with his wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav.In the picture that is making the rounds on social media, the Khiladi Kumar and his wife and son, accompanied by a girl, were seen sitting inside a car, laughing wholeheartedly.Directed by Sajid-Farhad Samji, the forthcoming comedy, which also features, Abhishek Bachchan , Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Haydon and Jacqueline Fernandez, is slated to release on June 3.