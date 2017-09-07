Aksar 2 song 'Aaj Zid': Full of STEAMY scenes

Song is full of intimate scenes. Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode are seen making out during the song. Abhinav Shukla, Gautam Rode and Zareen Khan are playing lead roles in the film.Directed by Anant Mahadevan, 'Aksar 2' seems full of bold scenes. Zareen Khan took boldness to another heights in the movie. Bollywood's favourite playback singer Arijit Singh has given his voice to the song and Mithoon has given music.Watch the song here:Movie is scheduled to release on October 6.