When Gautam Rode's shoes got flicked from a temple in Mauritius

Well, the incident took place while he was in Port Louis for the shooting of his upcoming movie ‘Aksar 2’ earlier this year.
Gautam visited a Hanuman temple which had 108 steps. After the darshan, when the actor came down to put on his shoes again, he found them missing. After a bit of search he realized the pair has actually been flicked.
Reports say he had to rush to a mall in socks to buy another pair of shoes.
There’s a saying that if one loses shoes from a shrine, bad spirits vanish from his/her soul. However, only time will tell whether this 'good riddance' actually has had a positive impact on his suspense drama that releases this Friday. The movie also stars Zareen Khan and is directed by Anant Mahadevan.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 14 Nov 2017 11:01 AM