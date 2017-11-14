When Gautam Rode's shoes got flicked from a temple in Mauritius

New Delhi: A lot has often been said about losing slippers or shoes from temple premises. Actor Gautam Rode is one of those people who have actually experienced it surprisingly not in India but far away in Mauritius.Well, the incident took place while he was in Port Louis for the shooting of his upcoming movie ‘Aksar 2’ earlier this year.Gautam visited a Hanuman temple which had 108 steps. After the darshan, when the actor came down to put on his shoes again, he found them missing. After a bit of search he realized the pair has actually been flicked.Reports say he had to rush to a mall in socks to buy another pair of shoes.There’s a saying that if one loses shoes from a shrine, bad spirits vanish from his/her soul. However, only time will tell whether this 'good riddance' actually has had a positive impact on his suspense drama that releases this Friday. The movie also stars Zareen Khan and is directed by Anant Mahadevan.