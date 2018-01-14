'Aiyaary' to release on February 9

The movie 'Aiyaary' revolves around the loyal and obedient officer, Major Jai Bakshi aka Sidharth Malhotra, who idolizes his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh aka Manoj Bajpayee. But, soon due to interesting turn of events the two get pitted against each other.
Pandey took to Twitter and announced the new release date, captioning, "Looks like you'll have to wait a couple of weeks longer to witness our #Aiyaary. Now in cinemas on Feb 9".
Looks like you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks longer to witness our #Aiyaary. Now in cinemas on Feb 9https://t.co/UVW6YvTYiv#AiyaaryReleasingOnFeb9 @aiyaary @S1dharthM @BajpayeeManoj @Rakulpreet @Pooja_Chopra_ @AnupamPkher @ShitalBhatiaFFW
— Neeraj Pandey (@neerajpofficial) January 13, 2018
The film's starcast, comprising Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra, and the director are currently at a BSF camp in Jaisalmer, celebrating the festival of Lohri.
The flick also stars Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah
First Published: 14 Jan 2018 10:28 PM