Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lips trolled on Twitter

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lavender-blue lipstick during "Sarbjit" premiere at Cannes film festival did not go well with Twitterati as the Bollywood actress is facing backlash for her choice.The 42-year-old Indian beauty teamed her purple lips with flower-strewn Rami Kadi off-shoulder dress. She completed her dramatic look with gothic eyes and high ponytail.But Twitter users did not like the look."Aishwarya's lips all over. But can't blame the trolls. Looks like she ate a lot of Jaamuns before going to the red carpet. #cannes," a user wrote.Another asked, "Did Aishwarya kiss a smurf this time before she walked the red carpet at Cannes?"Relating it with urban poor and urban rich urban poor conundrum, a Twitter user posted "Urban rich: Aishwarya's lips look like she had black current ice cream. Urban poor: Aishwarya's lips look like she had kala khatta gola.""Petition for aishwarya rai to fire her make up artist what are those purple lips," a user tweeted.Another wrote, "When Asian Paints sponsors your lipstick..."Directed by Omung Kumar, "Sarbjit" is a biopic on Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who died following an assault by fellow prisoners at a Pakistani jail.The actress' other Cannes outfits this year included shimmering gowns by Ali Younes and Elie Saab and a red dress by Naeem Khan.This is Aishwarya's 15th year at the festival and the actress says she is not very bothered by what fashion police thinks about her choices."I am an actor by my career choice. I enjoy fashion and I treat it like art and I have a life, a family. So, I am not focusing on all of this. So it (look) doesn't stress me out.. It doesn't make me nervous.. I am a professional," she said in an interview.