Aishwarya Rai Bachchan skips the musical evening of Sarbjit

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who returned from Cannes on Tuesday morning decided to skip the musical evening of her upcoming film Sarbjit.



Reportedly, the actress has a sore throat because of which she decided to skip the event.



Apart, from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the entire cast of the film and Sarbjit's family attented the event.



Randeep Hooda plays Sarabjit Singh in this film, Sarbjit. The film is a biopic on Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was convicted of terrorism and spying in Pakistan and was sentenced to death.



He was attacked by inmates at a prison in Lahore in April 2013 and died a few days later.