Have you seen Aishwarya Rai sing publically? Well she has never sung publicly in the history of Bollywood. But she decided to break this trend for herself now. Aishwarya sung for the first time on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Mika Singh, who is one of the show’s mentors shared the memories of a tour that he had done with Aishwarya long back. Mika requested her to recreate the memory they shared and the actress gracefully accepted it and took the mike to sing ‘Diye Jalte Hain’ from Namak Haraam starring her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.