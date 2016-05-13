Aishwarya, daughter flaunt black and white in Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet dress for the ongoing Cannes Film Festival is still a mystery, but the actress got her fashion swag on along with her daughter as she reached the French Riviera.The actress and her daughter Aaradhya were spotted in co-ordinated clothes as they reached Cannes.In an image, Aishwarya looked pretty as she stepped out of the car, sporting cat eye sun-glasses and her signature pink lipstick from the La Vie En Rose collection, read a statement.She opted for black jeans and shirt topped by a long cape-like jacket with hints of white and black. And Aaradhya was dressed in a white top and black pants.The actress, who is the brand ambassador of L’Oréal Paris, will represent the cosmetic giant at Cannes. The Cannes Film Festival commenced on Thursday and will go on till May 22.The actress will walk the red carpet on Friday and Saturday.Apart from that, her forthcoming film "Sarbjit", a film which brings forward a sister's fight towards getting justice for her brother convicted of terrorism and sentenced to death in Pakistan, will also be screened at the ongoing fest.