After Ryan murder, Sanjay Dutt says he's 'scared' for his kids' safety

While talking exclusively to news agency ANI, the actor said, "What I've heard from jail; violence against women and children. I think it's sad that these things are happening.""All of us should condemn it and I feel that there has to be a change," he added. "These people who do it should be dealt in a very severe way. And the people who've suffered should get justice."Talking about the "terrible" Ryan murder case, the 58-year-old actor said that he is "scared for his kids.""How is it a safe place anymore?" the father of three asked before saying, "You can't trust anybody!"Pradyuman Thakur was mercilessly murdered with his throat slit on September 8, inside the school washroom.The child was allegedly killed by Ashok Kumar, the bus conductor of the school.The principal of the Gurugram-based school was suspended following this incident.On the work front, the ' Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' star is in the national capital to promote his latest film 'Bhoomi' along with filmmaker Omung Kumar and co-star actress Aditi Rao Hydari.The film marks Dutt's comeback to the silver screen after a gap of three years since his release from jail.' Bhoomi' will hit the theatres on September 22.