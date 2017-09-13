After Priyanka Chopra, sister Parineeti Chopra gets trolled on Instagram

B-Town celebrities

This little furball 🐨 is just what I needed to kickstart my holiday in Brisbane, never miss a Koala cuddle @lonepinekoala @visitbrisbane @Queensland #thisisqueensland @australia #SeeAustralia

🚲 Exploring the heart of the city with a local @brisbane_by_bicycle @visitbrisbane @queensland #thisisqueensland @australia #SeeAustralia



Happy girls are the prettiest? 💕🌟 #ClicheChopra #FriendOfAustralia #TourismBrandAmbassador

Filmy! 👗🎒 #TourismBrandAmbassador #SeeAustralia @sanjanabatra @gohar_shaikh



are not new in getting trolled on social media. And the incidents are increasing day after day. The newest addition in celebrities that have got trolled is. Taking a break from the shoot, Parineeti is currently inon aThe actress shared lots of pictures from her visit on, however, this resulted in her gettingby the internet troll army. In one of the posts from, Pari is seena koala. However, that picture turned out to be the new fodder for trolls with the actress being skinny shamed.Some of the comments that trolled her included-This is not the first time, the actor has been a victim of internet trolls. Earlier too the actor has spoken about her struggles of dealing with body-image issues. Opening up about her weight loss journey, Pari in an earlier post had written, "I was constantly made fun of, but the person I was, I generously laughed with them. Today, many people ask me what triggered the weight loss, did I give in to the "Bollywood pressure"? To that I say - thank god I became an actor and had that pressure!"Parineeti is currently busy shooting for 'Golmaal Again' alongside Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty. Her commendable roles in movies 'Hasee Toh Phasee' , 'Daawat-e-Ishq' and 'Ishaqzaade' with co-actors Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will always be cherished.Stay tuned for more updates!