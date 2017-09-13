After Priyanka Chopra, sister Parineeti Chopra gets trolled on Instagram

The actress shared lots of pictures from her visit on Instagram, however, this resulted in her getting trolled by the internet troll army. In one of the posts from Brisbane, Pari is seen cuddling a koala. However, that picture turned out to be the new fodder for trolls with the actress being skinny shamed.
Some of the comments that trolled her included-
🚲 Exploring the heart of the city with a local @brisbane_by_bicycle @visitbrisbane @queensland #thisisqueensland @australia #SeeAustralia
A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on
Filmy! 👗🎒 #TourismBrandAmbassador #SeeAustralia @sanjanabatra @gohar_shaikh
A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on
This is not the first time, the actor has been a victim of internet trolls. Earlier too the actor has spoken about her struggles of dealing with body-image issues. Opening up about her weight loss journey, Pari in an earlier post had written, "I was constantly made fun of, but the person I was, I generously laughed with them. Today, many people ask me what triggered the weight loss, did I give in to the "Bollywood pressure"? To that I say - thank god I became an actor and had that pressure!"
Parineeti is currently busy shooting for 'Golmaal Again' alongside Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty. Her commendable roles in movies 'Hasee Toh Phasee' , 'Daawat-e-Ishq' and 'Ishaqzaade' with co-actors Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will always be cherished.
Stay tuned for more updates!
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 13 Sep 2017 09:54 AM