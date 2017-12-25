 ADORABLE ! This VIDEO of Taimur wearing Kareena's sunglasses is going viral !
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • ADORABLE ! This VIDEO of Taimur wearing Kareena's sunglasses is going viral !

ADORABLE ! This VIDEO of Taimur wearing Kareena's sunglasses is going viral !

This adorable video is breaking the internet.

By: || Updated: 25 Dec 2017 10:27 PM
ADORABLE ! This VIDEO of Taimur wearing Kareena's sunglasses is going viral !

Taimur Ali Khan / Image: Instagram

New Delhi: It was the annual Christmas bash of the Kapoor's where all the popular family members were present.

Among the likes of Kareena, Karishma,Ranbir, Ayan  and Saif, it was little Taimur who stole the show from the top-notch Kapoors.

Everybody could be seen huddling around the little celebrity. However the moment of the day was when Taimur wore mom Kareena's sunglasses and smiled his usual killing smile. Everybody present could not help crooning at this bundle of cuteness.

Check the video here.



Idk what's happening 😂😂


A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on






We are totally in love with Taimur and his antics.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story TIGER ZINDA HAI : A record-breaking BLOCKBUSTER; Crosses Rs.100 Cr in just THREE days !

trending now

TV
Bigg Boss 11: Face-off between Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi ...
VIDEO
PM Modi reaches former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's house ...
INDIA
Notorious pimp Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban arrested held ...