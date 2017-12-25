ADORABLE ! This VIDEO of Taimur wearing Kareena's sunglasses is going viral !







New Delhi: It was the annual Christmas bash of the Kapoor's where all the popular family members were present.Among the likes of Kareena, Karishma,Ranbir, Ayan and Saif, it was little Taimur who stole the show from the top-notch Kapoors.Everybody could be seen huddling around the little celebrity. However the moment of the day was when Taimur wore mom Kareena's sunglasses and smiled his usual killing smile. Everybody present could not help crooning at this bundle of cuteness.Check the video here.We are totally in love with Taimur and his antics.