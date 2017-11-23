ADORABLE: This is how SHRADDHA KAPOOR PROPOSED her CRUSH VARUN DHAWAN

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is the crush of thousands of girls , but did you know that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor too had a crush on him.Yes, Shraddha Kapoor had a crush on Varun Dhawan and she even went on to propose him.Filmfare has recently shared a video in which Shraddha narrates the entire incident of how she proposed Varun and how Varun reacted to it.Shraddha tells that she took Varun on a mountain top and said the reverse of 'I Love You'. When Varun understood it, he said "NO" and ran away leaving Shraddha alone on the mountain.The chemistry of the two actors was admired by fans in ABCD 2 and now we know why was it so special. Varun has time and again said that he is very comfortable with Shraddha as a co-actor.Check the video here.Three cheers to Shraddha for sharing this adorable story with such honesty, we totally heart this video.