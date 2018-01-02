 ADORABLE ! Latest picture of Taimur Ali Khan is breaking the internet
ADORABLE ! Latest picture of Taimur Ali Khan is breaking the internet

Taimur is one year old and already has a fandom .

By: || Updated: 02 Jan 2018 04:42 PM
Latest picture of Taimur Ali Khan is breaking the internet./ Image: Instagram

New Delhi: It's the start of the new year and social media is abuzz with celebrities greeting their fans. Some of them also have some lovely surprises for the fans.

While Shah Rukh Khan revealed the first look of his film zero, Preity Zinta shared a video message with her fans.

But, Kareena Kapoor Khan has the most special gift. Her Instagram manager shared a new picture of son Taimur on social media and it is oh-so-cute.

Parents Saif and Kareena know very well how their little one has made the entire country to dote on him.

Decked up in a pair of red woollens, the little one looks all Christmassy. Wearing red striped sweater, pants and red socks, seated on a sofa that has red prints, the little munchkin looks like a human cherry.

But the thing that is most striking about the picture is his killing smile.



#happynewyear 😘😘


The family is enjoying its Switzerland tour.

