Aditya -Shraddha's 'Ok Jaanu' to hit silver-screen at THIS time!

: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's most -awaited flick ' Ok Jaanu' has joined the club of movies that now has a release date as it is hit the theatres on January 13, 2017.Karan Johar, who is producing the movie under his banner Dharma Productions, took to his Twitter handle to unveil the release date of the movie and tweeted, "#OKjaanu starring Aditya Roy Kapur and @ShraddhaKapoor directed by Shaad Ali will release January 13th, 2017."The 30-year-old actor and the 27-year-old actress, who had earlier charmed the audience in romantic drama 'Aashiqui 2', have started the shooting of the forthcoming love story.The first look of the movie, which is remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film 'OK Kanmani', was released on 29 February 2016.