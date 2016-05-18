 Aditya-Shraddha looks intimate in new 'Ok Jaanu' still
  Aditya-Shraddha looks intimate in new 'Ok Jaanu' still

By: || Updated: 18 May 2016 08:46 AM
 New Delhi:  Karan Johar, who is producing the movie 'Ok Jaanu', is leaving no stone unturned to promote it and now, he shared an intimate picture of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.
The 43-year-old director tweeted an intense black and white picture, showing the 30-year-old actor and the 27-year-old actress getting cozy, and captioned it as, "Thank you for all the love....#okjaanu will kickstart Love in 2017....@ShraddhaKapoor #adityaroykapur."

Yesterday, Karan announced the release date of the movie, tweeting, "#OKjaanu starring Aditya Roy Kapur and @ShraddhaKapoor directed by Shaad Ali will release January 13th, 2017."
The first look of the movie, which is a remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film 'OK Kanmani,' was released on 29 February 2016.

