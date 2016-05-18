Aditya-Shraddha looks intimate in new 'Ok Jaanu' still

The 43-year-old director tweeted an intense black and white picture, showing the 30-year-old actor and the 27-year-old actress getting cozy, and captioned it as, "Thank you for all the love....#okjaanu will kickstart Love in 2017....@ShraddhaKapoor #adityaroykapur."
Yesterday, Karan announced the release date of the movie, tweeting, "#OKjaanu starring Aditya Roy Kapur and @ShraddhaKapoor directed by Shaad Ali will release January 13th, 2017."
The first look of the movie, which is a remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film 'OK Kanmani,' was released on 29 February 2016.
First Published: 18 May 2016 08:46 AM