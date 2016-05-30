Actor Suresh Chatwal passes away

Veteran film and television actor Suresh Chatwal, who was seen on popular show "FIR", has passed away after prolonged illness.The actor died yesterday here, his son Yaman Chatwal said in a statement."With great grief, I inform you that my father, Suresh Chatwal is no more between us. He left for heavenly aboard yesterday succumbing to his ongoing illness," it stated.Chatwal's 'FIR' co-star Kavita Kaushik took to her social media account to express her grief."Our beloved commissioner of f.i.r Shri Suresh Chatwal is no more, A man full of high energy and old filmy stories , He Always blessed me..R.I.P," Kavita tweeted.Chatwal made his acting debut in the year 1969 with "Rakhi Rakhi" and was seen in films like "Karan Arjun", "Koyla" and "Munna Bhai MBBS".He was last seen on the big screen in "Nakshatra" in 2010.