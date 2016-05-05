 AbRam's back to make you go awww
By: || Updated: 05 May 2016 12:38 PM
 New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's little tot never fails to woo us.
The 50-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to share the kid's routine before leaving room for a KKR match.
"Compulsory bubble bath before match.Has 2 b taken otherwise the lil Knight doesn't leave the room.Uff the sacrifices I hav 2 make for AmiKKR" he tweeted.
The 'adorable' father-son jodi was spotted yesterday at the stands of the IPL match in Kolkata supporting their team, Kolkata Knight Riders, playing against Preity Zinta's Kings X1 Punjab.
KKR won over Kings X1 Punjab by seven runs.


SRK later tweeted about the match, saying that little AbRam was the man of the match. "Thank u. And yes lil man of the match is our AbRam," wrote Shah Rukh.

