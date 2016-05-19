 Abhishek feel Aishwarya 'is stunning' with lavender lips at Cannes
By: || Updated: 19 May 2016 05:33 AM
 New Delhi: Whatever it be, however it be, Abhishek Bachchan always stands beside wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, proves his reaction to the Twitter troll on the latter.
According to Pinkvilla, the ' Guru' actor feels that everyone has their opinion over Twitter, but to him, his wife "is stunning."
The ' Sarbjit' actress' 'lavender' lip colour during her appearance at the 69th Cannes Film Festival literally became the talk of the town.
While a section of Twitterati and fashion police was busy trolling Ash, another section applauded the actress for taking a bold risk at the prestigious French Riveria festival.

First Published:
