Abhishek feel Aishwarya 'is stunning' with lavender lips at Cannes

Whatever it be, however it be, Abhishek Bachchan always stands beside wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, proves his reaction to the Twitter troll on the latter.According to Pinkvilla, the ' Guru' actor feels that everyone has their opinion over Twitter, but to him, his wife "is stunning."The ' Sarbjit' actress' 'lavender' lip colour during her appearance at the 69th Cannes Film Festival literally became the talk of the town.While a section of Twitterati and fashion police was busy trolling Ash, another section applauded the actress for taking a bold risk at the prestigious French Riveria festival.