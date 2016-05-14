Abhishek Bachchan awestruck by Aishwarya's Cannes look

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's glittering golden dress at the red carpet of the 69th Cannes Film Festival, left her husband Abhishek Bachchan truly awestruck.

Abhishek expressed his admiration for Aishwarya, whom he married in 2007, on social media.Abhishek posted an image of the "Jazbaa" actress in black and white hue on his Facebook and Instagram accounts and captioned it as: “They say a picture speaks a 1000 words. Seeing this photo I can think of many more...”.The photograph features Aishwarya's side profile as she poses for shutterbugs in the gold designer beaded cape couture gown -- designed by Kuwait's Ali Younes -- that she wore for her first appearance at this year's edition of the Cannes movie extravaganza.This time, the actress marked her 15th year at the Cannes Film Festival.