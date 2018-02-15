CONGRATULATIONS !! Singer Ankit Tiwari getting MARRIED to the girl his 'DADI' met in TRAIN !

: Wedding season is here and it's quite intriguing to see how many of our favourite celebrities are getting hitched this season.Well, this time the wedding bells are ringing for popular Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari.Yes, Tiwari who has rendered life to many romantic songs that we love to hum, will be tying the nuptial knot very soon.According to a report in Bollywoodshaadis.com the singer is getting married on Februray 23. What more ? Well, the singer will be marrying the girl of his grandma's choice. Cute isn't it?This may sound like any ordinary arranged marriage but it has a very cute story behind it.Ankit's Dadi was travelling from Kanpur to Delhi in train where she met this girl "Pallavi Shukla" who is a mechanical engineer by profession. After talking for a while the women clicked and dadi knew she has found the perfect match for his grandson who otherwise has no time for love.The Aashiqui 2 singer and the engineer girl will be taking the 'pheras' in the typical big fat Indian wedding style in Kanpur. However due to Ankit's packed schedule , they will try to complete it in a short duration. The family of the girl allegedly does not want to share her picture before marriage.According to reports, when Ankit and the bride-to-be met there were ten people seated between them. The leading singer-composer said that he is glad to marry a girl of his family's choice but at the same time he is also feeling a bit nervous.Ankit has given voice to super-hit songs like Sun Raha Hai Na Tu, Galliyan, Mana Tujhi Ko Khuda and Tum Bin.A big congratulation to Ankit from our side.