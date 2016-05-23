 Aamir to play a musician in his next?
By: || Updated: 23 May 2016 06:28 AM
Karachi: Aamir Khan will soon join the league of filmmakers' continual tapping into the highs and lows of musicians' life.
While Salman Khan's next flick 'Jugalbandi' is also based on a musician, media reports are now claiming that the 'PK' actor has decided to join the race as well and is all set to make a film based on the life of a young girl, who aspires to be a singer, reports the Dawn.

The 51-year-old actor will reportedly play the role of a music composer and the film will be produced under the banner of his production company, Aamir Khan Productions.

Currently, Aamir is occupied with his film 'Dangal,' but this project is expected to go on floors this year.

