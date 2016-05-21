Aamir Khan's new 'Dangal' look is beyond praise

Whether it's learning wresting, or gaining weight for films, perfectionist Aamir Khan has proved time and again that he tries every possible means to get into the skin of his roles and recently, the actor has reduced weight drastically for shooting the rest of his upcoming flick 'Dangal.'The 51-year-old actor, who has been grabbing eyeballs for his heavy weight, has undergone drastic weight loss for the latter half of the movie.The picture making rounds on the social media shows the '3 Idiots' actor looking slim and fit. He could also be seen posing with his young female fans.Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film that narrates the story of Mahavir Phogat who teaches wrestling to his two daughters Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat, is slated to hit the theatres on December 23 this year.