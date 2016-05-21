Aamir Khan's new 'Dangal' look is beyond praise

The 51-year-old actor, who has been grabbing eyeballs for his heavy weight, has undergone drastic weight loss for the latter half of the movie.
The picture making rounds on the social media shows the '3 Idiots' actor looking slim and fit. He could also be seen posing with his young female fans.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film that narrates the story of Mahavir Phogat who teaches wrestling to his two daughters Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat, is slated to hit the theatres on December 23 this year.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 21 May 2016 09:15 AM