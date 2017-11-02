 Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar wish SRK on his birthday
Check out the list of celebrities who wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

Updated: 02 Nov 2017 08:15 PM
Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar , Aamir Khan, Sharddha Kapoor, Karan Johar and Anupam Kher dropped down a birthday wish for SRK.

New Delhi: It is the birthday of  King Khan of Bollywood and no surprise  Happy Birthday King Khan is trending right since the midnight. While Twitter remained crowded with millions of his fans wishing him every second, celebrities too did not fail to send their love.

Actor Aamir Khan  has wished Shah Rukh in his tweet. Forgetting the differences that they had in the past, both Shah Rukh and Aamir now share a cordial relation.

Aamir tweeted this birthday message for Shah Rukh addressing him as ''Dear Shah''.

 



Khan's closest friend in the industry Karan Johar shared this picture where Shah Rukh is seen pecking Johar on his cheeks. cute!

 



The king of cricket Sachin Tendulkar also wished the king of Bollywood with this picture in which both of them can be seen together. A treat to the eye!

 







Filmmaker Farah Khan also poured her love with this picture, where Shah looks just adorable.

 





Actress Raveen Tandon too posted this short clip with SRK.

 



Shraddha kapoor too didn't miss out wishing the king of romance. She tweeted "Happy happy birthday @iamsrk!! Keep being your awesome self ! Big big hug and lots and lots of love"



Actress Juhi Chawla who has starred with Shah in many superhits tweeted this message for him.





Farhan Akhtar also tweeted this birthday message

 

Veteran actor Anupam kher who played SRK's father in the iconic DDLJ, shared a small collection of his photos with Khan.

 





