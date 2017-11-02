Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar wish SRK on his birthday

Actor Aamir Khan has wished Shah Rukh in his tweet. Forgetting the differences that they had in the past, both Shah Rukh and Aamir now share a cordial relation.
Aamir tweeted this birthday message for Shah Rukh addressing him as ''Dear Shah''.
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 2, 2017
Khan's closest friend in the industry Karan Johar shared this picture where Shah Rukh is seen pecking Johar on his cheeks. cute!
Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk !!! So much love always and forever....❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/c6rV1OZQxC
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 2, 2017
The king of cricket Sachin Tendulkar also wished the king of Bollywood with this picture in which both of them can be seen together. A treat to the eye!
Not just a beloved actor, but a good natured person with a big heart. Happy birthday, @iamsrk! pic.twitter.com/V3upWcgrPW
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2017
Filmmaker Farah Khan also poured her love with this picture, where Shah looks just adorable.
Happiest birthday to my handsome friend @iamsrk .. lov u always ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/9pLerqSsn7
— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 1, 2017
Actress Raveen Tandon too posted this short clip with SRK.
Happiest birthday dearest Shah! @iamsrk continue being the warm witty lovable amazing human being that you are!❤️to friendship&lungi dances! pic.twitter.com/OImS38dCKH
— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 2, 2017
Shraddha kapoor too didn't miss out wishing the king of romance. She tweeted "Happy happy birthday @iamsrk!! Keep being your awesome self ! Big big hug and lots and lots of love"
Happy happy birthday @iamsrk !!! Keep being your awesome self! Big big hug and lots and lots of love ???? ❤️
— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) November 2, 201
Actress Juhi Chawla who has starred with Shah in many superhits tweeted this message for him.
Lucky Ali ..!!! Wish you a grand birthday ... as grand as you are ..!!! @iamsrk ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#HappyBirthdaySRK
— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 2, 2017
Farhan Akhtar also tweeted this birthday message
Happy birthday @iamsrk .. love, light, peace .. & thank you for a cracking evening.. shine on!!… https://t.co/995KBmWCDu
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 2, 2017
Veteran actor Anupam kher who played SRK's father in the iconic DDLJ, shared a small collection of his photos with Khan.
Happy Birthday @iamsrk. May God give you all the happiness in the world. Your love & affection on & off screen is infectious. Jeete Raho.:) pic.twitter.com/CiChN7aXiF
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) November 2, 2017
First Published: 02 Nov 2017 08:14 PM