Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar wish SRK on his birthday



Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk !!! So much love always and forever....❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/c6rV1OZQxC



— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 2, 2017





Not just a beloved actor, but a good natured person with a big heart. Happy birthday, @iamsrk! pic.twitter.com/V3upWcgrPW



— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2017





Happiest birthday to my handsome friend @iamsrk .. lov u always ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/9pLerqSsn7



— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 1, 2017



Happiest birthday dearest Shah! @iamsrk continue being the warm witty lovable amazing human being that you are!❤️to friendship&lungi dances! pic.twitter.com/OImS38dCKH



— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 2, 2017



Happy happy birthday @iamsrk !!! Keep being your awesome self! Big big hug and lots and lots of love ???? ❤️



— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) November 2, 201





Lucky Ali ..!!! Wish you a grand birthday ... as grand as you are ..!!! @iamsrk ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#HappyBirthdaySRK



— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 2, 2017



Happy birthday @iamsrk .. love, light, peace .. & thank you for a cracking evening.. shine on!!… https://t.co/995KBmWCDu



— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 2, 2017



Happy Birthday @iamsrk. May God give you all the happiness in the world. Your love & affection on & off screen is infectious. Jeete Raho.:) pic.twitter.com/CiChN7aXiF

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) November 2, 2017

New Delhi: It is the birthday of King Khan of Bollywood and no surprise Happy Birthday King Khan is trending right since the midnight. While Twitter remained crowded with millions of his fans wishing him every second, celebrities too did not fail to send their love.