 '50 shades of black & grey' for Anil Kapoor as Fanney Khan
By: || Updated: 10 Sep 2017 08:02 PM
(Image- Instagram @anilskapoor)

New Delhi: Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who has begun shooting for 'Fanney Khan', recently shared the first look from his upcoming film.
His caption reads as, "Think you who know #FanneyKhan is? Think again! This is just the tip of the iceberg...With Fanney, the only thing you can expect is the unexpected!"

 




Film production house KriArj Entertainment shared another picture of the versatile actor and captioned it as, "50 shades of black & grey for @anilskapoor as #FanneyKhan. Make sure you look twice! @tseries.official @rakeyshommehra @rajkummar_rao @romppictures @iprernaarora"

 






The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' star plays an aspiring musician in his next that also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta

