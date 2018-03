Well, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have patched up it seems. We have seen various photos of the couple hanging out together and also Anushka spending time with him after his IPL Matches. But it looks like they have set new rules for their relationship. Well, according to a report in Open magazine, the couple has decided to take things slow and remain low-key and will meet only after Virat’s matches. Anushka will avoid Virat’s upcoming matches and she will not be associated with any of his professional ups and downs.Well, the duo has chosen to keep their relationship low key. Isn’t that smart?