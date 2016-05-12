Watch video: A Mumbai hospital's staffers turn OPD into dance floor

In a shocking incident, a Mumbai hospital had turned its OPD (outpatient department) ward into a dance floor for the staffers.Reportedly, the patients who had come to the Diwaliben Mehta Hospital, also known as Maa Hospital, in Chembur area of Mumbai were turned away because the OPD ward had converted into a dance floor.In the video, nearly 20, including doctors, nurses and other members, can be seeing dancing with loud music on.Minor girls can also be spotted dancing, in the video.After receiving a complaint, the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated an inquiry.The incident occurred on March 2 and a report is likely to be out soon.According to reports, more than 20 women staff members, including doctors, nurses and class IV workers may face the heat.Video courtesy-ANI/YouTube