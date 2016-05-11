Watch: Punjab policemen caught on camera beating a youth for making their video

In a shocking, barbaric incident and misuse of power, Punjab policemen caught on CCVT camera beating a youth for making their video.In the CCTV footage, three cops can be seen beating a person for shooting a video of them from his cell phone.The incident seems to have happened outside an eatery during the daytime.In the video, one can see other people also standing nearby.Interestingly, to their (policemen) bad luck, they were caught on CCTV camera for an incident (video recording) which they were trying to suppress.The video is getting viral in social media like wildfire with many shaming Punjab police for its inhuman act.Image-Screen grabWatch video: